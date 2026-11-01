The voter turnout in the runoff is 4.1% as of 10:00 a.m.

The voter turnout in the runoff for president and vice president as of 10:00 a.m. is 4.1%. The data is from an exit poll by the sociological agency “Trend“, commissioned by NOVA.

For comparison, in the first round, at the same time, 4.4% of voters were at the polls. Nearly 6.6 million people in the country have the right to vote.

Voting continues until 8:00 p.m.

Election day began at 7:00 a.m. and should end at 8:00 p.m. The end can be extended by up to one hour if there are citizens in front of a polling station who have not yet exercised their right to vote.

Voting is taking place in nearly 12,700 polling stations. About 100,000 members of polling station election commissions are involved in organizing the elections.

Machine voting in 9,373 polling stations

Voting is being done by machine in 9,373 polling stations in the country. In 2,249 of them, two devices are provided, and the total number of machines is 11,622.

On July 30, 2026, the National Assembly decided to introduce fully machine voting in polling stations with over 300 voters.

Voters with visual impairments or mobility difficulties can vote in designated polling stations, which are usually located on the first floor of buildings.

What happens after the end of the vote

After the end of the election day is announced, the polling station commissions establish the results of the vote, draw up protocols and submit them to the district election commissions. The same order applies to sections outside the country.

According to the election chronogram, the Central Election Commission must announce the final results of the presidential and vice-presidential elections within three days after the vote.