ERN West ready for immediate response so as not to hinder the electoral process

The ERN West teams are on constant alert for immediate response in order to guarantee reliable power supply to all polling stations in Western Bulgaria.

On Sunday morning, a cable fault at an outlet from the “Aldomirovtsi“ substation caused a temporary power outage at a polling station in the region. Thanks to the timely response and additional teams of ERM West, the operation of the voting machines was not disrupted and the election process continues without interruption.

In preparation for election day, ERM West doubled the number of on-duty teams, which remain on constant alert to respond in case of need.

The company maintains continuous contact with the Ministry of Energy, the Central Election Commission and all regional election commissions in the territory served by ERM West. The company also has mobile generators, through which it can provide backup power to the buildings where voting is taking place, if necessary.

On the night after election day, ERM West teams will be on duty near all regional election commissions and will remain on site until the completion of the transfer and counting of ballot papers.