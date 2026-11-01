Bozhidar Bozhanov: I voted for the truth and a secure Bulgaria

The co-chair of "Yes, Bulgaria" Bozhidar Bozhanov said that he voted in the run-off of the presidential elections for a secure European path for Bulgaria and for preserving stability in the country.

„I voted for Bulgaria's European path to be secure and not to be questioned. I voted for the truth, because only the truth can unite the nation. And the lie that was used repeatedly in this campaign is what divides people“, said Bozanov.

He added: “I voted for a safe and stable Bulgaria“.

In his comment, Bozanov linked the country's security to Bulgaria's commitments to its international alliances. “Bulgaria is part of the world's strongest alliances, including NATO“, he said.

As an example, Bozanov cited a case of drones detected over the Black Sea by an aircraft sent by a partner country. According to him, there was most likely a proposal to destroy the drones with aircraft based in Romania. He suggested that this proposal was tacitly or directly rejected by Bulgaria.

“This is bad policy“, Bojanov said, without publicly providing further details about the specific case.

The co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria“ said that there should be a person in the presidency who would act as a check on the executive branch.

“There should be a person in the presidency, in addition to the opposition in parliament, who would be a check, a counterweight and balance the otherwise at times rather irresponsible position of the government“, Bojanov said.

Thus, he emphasized the presidential institution as an additional center of control and balance along with the parliamentary opposition.