Zarkov: I voted for the president who will mitigate tensions

"I voted for the more experienced, better prepared and more social candidate for president. Bulgaria and Europe face severe trials. There will be tensions and conflicts, a war is raging next to us. I voted for a head of state who will not seek to exacerbate the opposition,

but on the contrary - to mitigate it in the name of the common good. Because the price of conflicts is never paid by the elites". This was stated after Krum Zarkov

exercised his right to vote.

He emphasized that this price is paid by workers with reduced purchasing power, by small entrepreneurs with the loss of their

livelihood, by parents with the future of their children.

"Vote too", Zarkov said in conclusion.