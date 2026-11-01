Kiril Valchev: Today we vote for our tribe and language

Vice-presidential candidate Kiril Valchev called on Bulgarians to vote in the second round of the presidential elections. He exercised his right to vote on the Day of the People's Awakeners and linked the holiday with the responsibility of citizens to the state and its institutions.

„Today we vote for our tribe and language, of which I am very proud, according to the testament of St. Paisius of Hilendar. He calls on us, the Bulgarians, not to be ashamed of our own, not to be deceived by what is foreign and to know the history of Bulgaria, which today is already 14 centuries in Europe“, said Valchev.

Valchev recalled that November 1 was chosen as the Day of the National Awakeners in 1922. According to him, every citizen can show his responsibility to the country by participating in the election of state institutions.

The vice-presidential candidate expressed hope that more people would go to the polls compared to the first round. He pointed out that the initial indications point to a higher voter turnout.

“It is obvious that we all made a mistake somewhere so that we would not be able to motivate more Bulgarians to vote in the first round. I believe that in the remaining hours this Sunday, however, more people will vote“, commented Valchev.

He stated that together with Iliyana Yotova they will seek agreement between citizens and institutions. According to Valchev, dialogue should be placed above political conflicts.

“We will seek agreements among ourselves, agreement between institutions, we will do it in conversation, not in eternal discord. Because our teacher should be agreement, not disagreement. Peace, not discord“, stated Kiril Valchev.