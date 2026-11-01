"Toplofikatsiya Vratsa" starts heating in stages from November 2

„Toplofikatsiya Vratsa“ begins the phased switching on of heating in the city on November 2. The decision is related to the worsening weather and the expected permanent cold snap, the company announced.

The start-up will be carried out in an order consistent with regulatory requirements and the necessary thermo-hydraulic operating mode of the machines and facilities. First, the children's, social and hospital institutions will be switched on, followed by educational institutions, household subscribers and business establishments.

What should customers do

Before supplying heat, customers must complete repairs to the internal heating installations and fill them if they have been drained. “Toplofikatsiya Vratsa“ reminds: “Before turning on the heating, it is important for customers to complete all repairs to the internal installations.“

The recommendation is that the filling should be done with the radiator valves fully open, so that the installations can be normally vented and work smoothly. The heating will not be turned on in buildings in which the installation is not filled or repair work is being carried out. In these cases, the company wants to be notified in writing.

Those who wish to not turn on the heating installation must leave a message in an appropriate place in the subscriber station. A request and minutes of a general meeting with the signatures of at least two thirds of the owners are also required. For departments, an application is required from the relevant manager.

The deadline for replacing the devices expires at the end of the year

The company also reminds of the legal deadline for replacing the old share distribution devices - December 31, 2026. The electronic radiator distributors, hot water meters and heat meters must be replaced with new devices with the ability to remotely report.

Sources: bntnews.bg, konkurent.bg