Vasil Terziev called on Sofia residents to vote

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev called on citizens to vote in the presidential runoff. After exercising his right to vote, he stated that the responsibility for the future of the country lies with every citizen.

„There are no saviors, the saviors are each one of us“, said Terziev.

He expressed hope that voter turnout would increase by the end of election day and defined voting as the foundation of democracy.

The loss of trust in institutions

„I hope people will wake up from hibernation and start exercising their most important right in a democracy. This is the basis - to cast your vote“, said the mayor.

Terziev pointed to the loss of trust in institutions as the main reason for the low voter turnout. According to him, the problem has been deepening for years, but it is also related to the citizens' misconception about the way the political system works.

The mayor emphasized that one of the important choices is for a person to decide to participate in political life, when he has the opportunity to be interested in the government and the people who make the decisions.

Comment on GERB's support

“Whether we like them, whether we don't like them, whether we know them or not - one of the two candidates will be president tomorrow. There will always be 240 people in parliament. And the most short-sighted thing is to abdicate from this process“, said Vasil Terziev.

Regarding GERB's support for candidate Andrey Gyurov, Terziev stated that he was not part of the talks and does not know what led to the decision.

“I have been very clear about who and what I support and why I support“, said the mayor of Sofia.

Sources: nova.bg