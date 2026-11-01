Family injured in accident near Sliven

A family was injured in an accident near Sliven. A car with Turkish registration crashed about 2 kilometers after Petolachkata in the direction of the village of Mokren.

The passengers in the car were taken to a hospital in Sliven for examination and treatment. There is currently no confirmed information about their condition. BGNES reports that a family was traveling in the car.

The cause of the incident has not been clarified. There is no information about other participants in the accident or about additional actions taken in the case.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bgnes.bg