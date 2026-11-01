GERB-SDF gave 75% support to Gyurov in the runoff

Voters who declared support for GERB-SDF voted predominantly for Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev in the presidential runoff. Their share is 75%, while 20% supported Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev, and 4% chose “I do not support anyone“.

The “Alpha Research“ data were presented by sociologist Boryana Dimitrova on BNT. They confirm the previously stated support for Gyurov by GERB-SDF leader and former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

The vote of MRF supporters

Among the voters who identified themselves as MRF supporters, 56% voted for Gyurov and Kandev. 37% voted for Yotova and Valchev, and 7% indicated “I do not support anyone”. About a third of MRF supporters went to the polls.

“The MRF did not decide the presidential elections“, said Boryana Dimitrova.

According to the sociologist, the results of the distribution of votes between the individual political groups do not provide grounds for explaining the election outcome solely with the MRF vote.

Yotova's lead is narrowing

Iliyana Yotova is leading Andrey Gyurov according to preliminary data from sociological agencies. At the beginning of election day, the difference between the two was over 15 percentage points, but it has gradually narrowed.

As of 7:20 p.m., preliminary data presented on BNT show a lead for Yotova of about 6-8 percentage points. Voter turnout is estimated at 26-28%. These are preliminary results and do not represent a final vote count.

Sources: news.bg, bntnews.bg