Vitanov: The assembly should nominate more worthy candidates

The assembly should nominate more worthy candidates next time. This was called for by the chairman of the parliamentary group of the Bulgarian People's Party in the National Assembly, Petar Vitanov, after the announcement of the first results of the presidential runoff.

The initial data indicate the candidate pair Iliyana Yotova – Kiril Valchev as the winner. Vitanov thanked the voters who went to the polls despite the bad weather and the election campaign.

„I want to thank those voters who came out and voted, despite the bad weather and despite the muddy compromising materials“, said Petar Vitanov.

He added that after the elections the country will be calmer and more stable.

According to Vitanov, the support for Yotova and Valchev exceeds one million people. „The data shows that we enjoy the trust of over one million people. That is, we will have an absolutely legitimately elected president“, he said.

Vitanov also commented that his formation managed to mobilize people after the first round of the elections. Dimitar Zdravkov, for his part, stated that every vote is important.

The final distribution of votes and the official confirmation of the results are yet to be announced by the competent election authorities.

Sources: novini.bg