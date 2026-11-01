Kostadinov: "Vazrazhdane" is an unavoidable factor

The final outcome of the elections was determined by the voters of “Vazrazhdane“, stated the party leader Kostadin Kostadinov. He defined this as the main conclusion after the election day.

“Vazrazhdane“ is already an unavoidable factor in Bulgarian politics and whoever does not take this into account will lose the elections“, Kostadinov wrote on Facebook. According to him, this also applies in situations where his political opponent is backed by the united potential of the PP, DB, GERB, DPS and several other smaller formations.

Kostadinov: I voted “against“

Earlier in the day, when he voted, the leader of “Vazrazhdane“ stated that for the first time in his life he did not vote “for“, but “against“.

“Today, for the first time in my life, I did not vote “for“, but “against“. And the interesting thing is that the truth is something that should seriously make us think – "all of us who are involved in politics," said Kostadinov.

He cited the refusal of some of the political forces to debate among themselves as the reason for the election behavior. According to him, this has also discouraged a large part of the citizens from going to the polls.

„What happened in the previous elections, in the first round, and now, in the second round, is that in practice, with the refusal of a part of the political forces to debate among themselves, they also refused a large part of the people from going to vote“, commented the leader of „Vazrazhdane“.

„We must set a personal example“

Despite his disappointment with the political situation, Kostadinov stated that he exercised his right to vote because he believes in its importance.

„I voted today because I believe that voting should be done. I voted because I believe that we should set a personal example“, said Kostadinov.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg