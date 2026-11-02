With 92.39% of the protocols processed: Yotova and Valchev 57.36%, Gyurov and Kandev 39.68%

The presidential candidate pair Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev won the elections with 57.36% of the votes, while that of Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev collected 39.68%. This is shown by the data of the Central Election Commission (CEC) with 92.39% of the protocols of the section election commissions (SEC) in the regional election commissions (RECs) processed. The data is as of 02:00.

Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev received 1,022,503 votes, and Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev - 707,310.

The option "I do not support anyone" was chosen by - 52,846 people.

Source: BTA