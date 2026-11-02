Road conditions: repairs, borders and "Winter" operation

Repairs on the Sofia-Pernik road at Vladaya begin on November 2 and will last about three weeks. A section with a length of about 3 kilometers will be renovated, and due to the activities, difficulties in traffic between the capital and Pernik are expected.

The traffic police recommend that drivers use the "Struma" highway. During peak hours, reversing traffic will be introduced at Vladaya, and SDVR teams will regulate traffic. "We will support traffic during peak hours and regulate traffic," announced the deputy head of the "Traffic Police" department at the SDVR, Commissioner Martin Tsurinski. From the beginning of the year to September 30, 40 accidents have been registered in the region, eight of them serious, with two deaths and 11 injuries.

On the “Hemus“ highway, the repair of the “Topli dol“ tunnel continues. Traffic is bidirectional in the tube to Varna, one lane in each direction. On November 2, between 7:00 and 9:00, a restriction was introduced for trucks over 12 tons in both directions between the Sofia exit and the “Botevgrad“ road junction. The repair of the tunnel is expected to be completed in April 2027.

Traffic at the borders

Traffic is normal at all border crossings with Romania, Greece, Turkey, Serbia and the Republic of North Macedonia. The ferry connections Oryahovo-Beket and Svishtov-Zimnich have been temporarily suspended due to the low level of the Danube. Passenger cars and minibuses up to 3.5 tons pass through the Rudozem, Zlatograd, Makaza and Ivaylovgrad points.

Rain and snow in the mountains

NIMH predicts cloudy weather with rain in the mountains, and above 1800-2000 meters - snow. “A moderate to strong southeast wind will blow”, the forecast indicates. The maximum temperature will be about 8 degrees at 1200 meters and about 2 degrees at 2000 meters. The conditions are unfavorable for unprepared tourists on the high routes due to wet and slippery terrain, snowfall and wind.

Fires and accidents

During the day on October 31, the fire department responded to 82 signals and extinguished 49 fires. In one of the incidents, a citizen was injured. 29 rescue activities and assistance operations were carried out, including six in accidents.

In 12 serious road accidents over the past day, one person died and 14 were injured. 28 accidents have been registered in Sofia, two of which were serious, with two injured. Since November 1, the Traffic Police has been conducting a "Winter" operation, which will continue until the end of the month. From November 15, the requirement for cars to have winter tires or tread of at least 4 millimeters comes into effect.