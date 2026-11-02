Military equipment will move on the roads until November 14

Personnel and military equipment from the formations of the Joint Forces Command will move on the republican road infrastructure in the country from November 2 to 14.

The movement is related to a planned joint training. The Ministry of Defense did not specify the specific road sections along which the convoys will pass, as well as the number of servicemen and the type of equipment.

The convoys will be accompanied by teams of the „Military Police“ Service.

„The convoys will be accompanied by teams of the „Military Police“ Service.

The Joint Forces Command is an operational-level structure whose tasks include planning and conducting joint operations and training of the armed forces.

Sources: dariknews.bg