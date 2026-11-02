Another crash on the notorious stretch near Telish: Driver killed in head-on collision with a truck

A 70-year-old driver of a passenger car was killed in a head-on collision with a truck near the Pleven village of Telish. The crash occurred shortly before 6:00 p.m. on the I-3 main road, the Pleven Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior reported.

According to initial information, the car was traveling toward Pleven when, for reasons that have yet to be established, it entered the lane for oncoming traffic. There, it collided head-on with a heavy truck driven by a 62-year-old man.

The driver of the passenger car sustained serious injuries and died before the arrival of the medical team. Police, fire and emergency medical crews were dispatched to the scene. An inspection is being carried out, while the causes of the crash are being investigated.

The road is closed in both directions

Because of the crash, the clearing of the roadway and the investigative work, traffic on the I-3 main road near the turnoff for the village of Telish is restricted in both directions, the Road Infrastructure Agency reported.

Vehicles are being diverted along an alternative route through Sadovets, Krushovitsa and Dolni Dabnik. The arrangement also applies to those traveling in the opposite direction. Traffic Police teams are regulating traffic in the area of the turnoff.

The crash near Telish is the second serious incident involving a fatality in Pleven Region today. Earlier, a female pedestrian was killed in an accident on San Stefano Street in Pleven, in a section that is undergoing repairs.

Sources: dunavmost.com