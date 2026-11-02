Yotova wins convincingly in Montana, Gyurov in Sofia and Kardzhali

Iliana Yotova and Kiril Valchev won the second round of the presidential election in 28 of the country’s 31 electoral districts. Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev came first in three districts – Sofia’s 23rd and 24th districts, as well as Kardzhali.

With 100% of the protocols processed, Yotova and Valchev received 57.57% of the votes, while Gyurov and Kandev received 39.48%. The “I do not support anyone” option was chosen by 2.95% of voters.

Montana, Vratsa and Dobrich are Yotova’s strongest districts

“Iliana Yotova and Kiril Valchev – 57.57%; Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev – 39.48%; I do not support anyone – 2.95%,” the Central Election Commission announced.

Iliana Yotova received her strongest support in Montana, where she won almost 73% of the votes, compared with 24% for Andrey Gyurov. In absolute numbers, this amounts to around 20,000 votes for Yotova and more than 6,600 for Gyurov.

The result in Vratsa was also decisive – more than 72% for Yotova and over 24% for Gyurov. The third district in which Yotova won most convincingly was Dobrich. There, she received more than 71% of the votes, while Gyurov received just over 25%.

Gyurov maintains his lead in Sofia City

The strongest support for Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev came from Sofia City. In the 23rd electoral district, nearly 60% of voters cast their ballots for them, while Yotova and Valchev received more than 37%. In terms of votes, this means more than 116,000 votes for Gyurov and around 73,200 for Yotova.

In the 24th district, Gyurov won with more than 56%, compared with 41% for Yotova. The third district in which he won the runoff was Kardzhali. There, the Gyurov–Kandev presidential ticket received more than 58% of the votes, while Yotova–Valchev received nearly 39%.

The distribution differs from the first-round results, when Gyurov and Kandev won one more district. Outside the country, they also received stronger support – 56.4% compared with 41.4% for Yotova and Valchev.

Sources: bntnews.bg