Peter Vitanov: The 2027 budget will be presented on Friday

The draft budget for 2027 will be presented on Friday, Peter Vitanov, chair of the parliamentary group of “Progressive Bulgaria”, told the Bulgarian National Television. He also commented on Iliana Iotova’s victory in the presidential election, energy prices and the procedure for electing members of the Supreme Judicial Council.

According to Vitanov, Iotova will be president of all Bulgarians. He described the results of the first round as “very concerning”, but said that the mistakes made had been corrected.

No increase in electricity and heating prices until June 30, 2027

Vitanov rejected claims that electricity and heating prices were about to rise. “Heating prices will not be increased until the end of the heating season either,” he said. In his words, there will be no price increases until the end of the next heating season – June 30, 2027.

He pointed out that the price of natural gas was increasing, but was 40% lower than that of the Dutch TTF gas hub. According to Vitanov, various options for compensating for the increase were being discussed, while the decision to maintain electricity and heating prices was political rather than regulatory.

The chair of the parliamentary group said that the funds for compensation would be provided by the Electricity System Security Fund. He denied that the chair of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission had been “summoned” and stressed that the regulator was independent.

Dispute over compensation for businesses

Vitanov also commented on businesses’ dissatisfaction over the delayed payment of electricity compensation. He described GERB’s proposal for the funds to be paid immediately as populist.

Vitanov said that “Progressive Bulgaria” was not starting to “overindulge in power” following the presidential election. According to him, the election of a president from a party in government was a phenomenon observed repeatedly over the past 35 years.

Talks on the parliamentary quota in the Supreme Judicial Council

On the issue of electing members of the Supreme Judicial Council, Vitanov said that his party would not distribute the seats on a quota basis. It would seek support from political forces that had declared themselves opposed to the status quo in the judiciary.

In his words, talks had already begun with representatives of “We Continue the Change” and “Democratic Bulgaria”. The rules for the election had been discussed first, followed by the candidates’ profiles.

Vitanov said that the restrictions under consideration included barring representatives of the investigative and prosecutorial authorities from the political quota, as well as Supreme Court judges whose relatives were part of the judicial system. He said that “Progressive Bulgaria” was ready to consider the candidates put forward by its political opponents as well.