GERB-SDS proposes 100% compensation for businesses due to electricity prices

GERB-SDS is submitting to the National Assembly a draft decision for 100% monthly compensation for small and medium-sized businesses due to the high price of electricity. The proposal is for the compensation to apply retroactively from October 1, 2026.

The mechanism provides for businesses to be fully compensated for the price of electricity above €92 per megawatt-hour. According to Zhecho Stankov, a former energy minister and current GERB-SDS lawmaker, the measure should cover all representatives of small and medium-sized businesses – from hair salons to neighborhood shops.

“This will provide predictability regarding businesses’ bills,” Stankov said.

According to him, the current mechanism does not provide sufficient certainty, as compensation is paid on a 10-month basis and companies do not know in advance whether and when they will receive the funds. The new proposal is for payments to be made every month.

Funding from the energy fund

GERB-SDS said that the measure could be financed without placing an additional burden on the state budget. According to former Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova, the necessary funds could be provided by the “Security of the Electricity System” Fund.

Petkova pointed out that the fund is expected to receive nearly €400 million above the planned revenues from the 5% contribution on produced and sold electricity, as well as more than €100 million in additional revenues from emissions. According to her, these funds are sufficient to cover the proposed compensation.

The proposal must be put on the agenda

GERB-SDS insists that the draft decision be included on the agenda of the National Assembly as early as this week. Stankov warned that if the proposal is not adopted, businesses’ electricity bills this month could be two and a half times higher compared with the summer months.

According to the lawmaker, high electricity costs are already affecting the prices of essential goods and services. He said that in the absence of a measure, the price increases could be felt in shops as early as next week.

GERB-SDS also announced that it is developing support mechanisms for around 255,000 households that use natural gas for heating, cooking and hot water.