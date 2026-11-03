Students in “Studentski Grad” Are Freezing Without Heating

Students living in dormitories in the Bulgarian capital’s “Studentski Grad” district complain that they are freezing in their rooms due to a lack of heating. In a number of buildings, central heating has still not been turned on, while in some blocks the use of additional electric heaters is prohibited.

“Focus” reported on the problem after the media outlet had already covered difficulties with hot water in some student dormitories. As a result, residents of the buildings have no way either to rely on central heating or to warm their rooms themselves.

The discontent is also linked to the lack of hot water. Students describe the combination of “no hot water, non-functioning heating and a ban on using electrical appliances” as unacceptable.

The publication does not identify the specific dormitories where the restrictions have been introduced, nor does it give a deadline for turning on the heating. It also does not include a statement from a responsible institution or from the management of an affected building.

Sources: novini.bg, focus-news.net