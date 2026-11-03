Rainfall Triggered Landslides and Closed a Road Near Smolyan

Heavy rainfall in recent days has triggered localized landslides and caused difficulties on the municipal road network in Smolyan Municipality. Road connections to 16 settlements and hamlets in the Rhodope Mountains have been affected.

Problems have been registered on the routes to Gorovo, Valchan, Zmievo, Turyan, Borikovo, Kiselchovo, Kremene, Chereshovo, Sivino, Lipets, Gudevitsa, Rechani, Gozdevitsa, Trebishte, Slavеyno and Aligovska.

The Katranitsa – Reka Road Is Closed

The road between Katranitsa and Reka has been temporarily closed due to a landslide. In the area of Stikal, the roadway has been narrowed as a result of a rockslide, making passage difficult.

Smolyan Municipality has mobilized teams to assess the damage and clear the affected sections. The administration said that the condition of the road network is being monitored and that action is being taken according to the situation.

“The situation is being monitored continuously,” Smolyan Municipality said.

Heavy rain fell before noon in the Smolyan area, while precipitation later decreased in intensity. The municipality remains ready to respond in the event of further deterioration in the weather.

Sources: bta.bg