CPC to file two lawsuits against Toplofikatsiya Sofia

The Commission for Consumer Protection will file two class-action lawsuits against Toplofikatsiya – Sofia if the company does not compensate the affected customers. The lawsuits will seek payment of the penalties owed and compensation for the damage caused to the collective interests of consumers.

CPC Chair Maya Manolova has sent a letter to the mayor of Sofia, the Sofia Municipal Council, the Municipal Council’s Committee on Engineering Infrastructure and Energy Planning, and the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission. It states that the commission has received numerous complaints from households served by the Sofia-East thermal power plant.

The complaints come from the neighborhoods of Hristo Botev, Druzhba, Slatina, Dianabad, Musagenitsa, Mladost, Darvenitsa and other areas. Consumers report a lack of hot water for a period of more than 60 days, as well as a lack of heating since October 29, 2026 – the date on which the service was supposed to begin.

CPC demands penalties be included in bills

The commission cites the General Terms and Conditions for the Sale of Thermal Energy for Household Needs in Sofia. Under them, Toplofikatsiya – Sofia may temporarily suspend heating services without prior notice, but for no longer than 48 hours.

CPC is demanding that the company pay affected consumers a penalty equal to the undelivered thermal energy. It has requested that the amounts be added to the November bills, with the obligation calculated from November 1, 2026, for each subsequent day without heat supply.

Schedule for restoring heat supply requested

“Leaving thousands of Sofia residents without hot water and heating, especially during the heating season, is completely unacceptable both from a legal and a moral standpoint,” the letter states.

CPC is calling for an extraordinary meeting of the Municipal Council’s Committee on Engineering Infrastructure and Energy Planning. An exact schedule for restoring heat supply in the affected areas must be presented at the meeting.

The commission will also initiate changes to the General Terms and Conditions concerning the company’s liability for failure to fulfill its obligations, including the provision of hot water.

The letter warns that the General Terms and Conditions form part of Toplofikatsiya – Sofia’s license. According to CPC, the systematic failure to comply with essential clauses may constitute a breach of the license and lead to consequences for the company, including its revocation. For the time being, the announced filing of the lawsuits is conditional on whether Toplofikatsiya – Sofia will pay the compensation owed.

Sources: bntnews.bg