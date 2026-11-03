Dr Vladimir Sotirov: Aggression has become a political norm

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Aggressive attitudes towards political opponents and the acceptance of violence as normal behavior are among the most serious fears in society. This was stated by psychiatrist Dr Vladimir Sotirov on the programme “Face to Face”.

“The main fear is that we will get more of the same,” he said, describing the election campaign as a period in which “the suffocation and silencing of the opponent” were particularly evident.

“Aggressive behavior was perceived as an advantage”

Sotirov commented on the presidential debate between Iliyana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov. He said that while travelling to the studio, he had asked a taxi driver why, in his opinion, Yotova had won and Gyurov had lost.

“Because she behaved very aggressively in the debate. That is why she won,” the psychiatrist recounted the driver’s words.

According to Sotirov, this reveals a paradox in which aggression is perceived not as a weakness but as proof of strength. He said that people do not merely tolerate violence and hostility; they identify with them when they see them publicly demonstrated.

As an example, the psychiatrist cited a post by MP Slavi Vasilev of “Progressive Bulgaria”, who wrote after the debate that Yotova had “destroyed” Gyurov and that he had not watched “such a beating” in a long time. Sotirov described this attitude as part of a broader social pattern.

“This taste for violence, this passion with which violence is practised, tolerated and promoted, is the greatest risk, the greatest danger,” he said.

The fear of making an independent choice

According to Sotirov, among some of those who supported Gyurov, a fear of having no future and of Bulgaria changing its European course has taken hold. He said that this feeling had left many voters confused and paralysed.

The psychiatrist dismissed as “a fairy tale for the naïve” claims that Bulgaria would be sent to fight in Ukraine. In his view, the deeper fear is linked to the prospect of a person having to rely primarily on their own abilities rather than on family connections, party support and dependencies.

Sotirov said that society finds it difficult to accept success achieved without corrupt schemes and patronage. He linked this to hatred of successful people and attempts to portray their example as a threat.

“We must shape citizens”

According to the psychiatrist, a significant proportion of Bulgarians are not used to making independent political choices. He said that around 70% of those who did not vote had failed to take personal responsibility for their choice.

As a possible unifying cause, Sotirov pointed to education and the raising of autonomous citizens capable of thinking independently, making decisions and taking responsibility for them. “Then Bulgaria has a chance to succeed,” he said.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg