Landslide Undermines the Varna–Golden Sands Road

A landslide was triggered on the road between Varna and Golden Sands following heavy rainfall. Traffic in the area has been temporarily restricted, as the continuing rain creates a risk of further earth movement.

The problem was identified on 3 November at around 4 p.m. following a report of a damaged utility pole. During the inspection, the teams found that it had fallen into the ravine. The landslide has affected part of the roadway, and a concrete structure has collapsed. There is already a cavity about half a metre deep beneath the asphalt.

“This is an old ravine. The earth loses its grip as it becomes waterlogged and starts moving downhill. There is nothing to stop it,” Varna Deputy Mayor Vladimir Dimitrov explained.

According to bTV, Varna Municipality has cordoned off the dangerous section and the pedestrian path leading to it. Public transport buses have been warned to travel in the left lane. The nearest bus stop is located about 20 metres from the landslide.

The road is part of the national road network, so the necessary repair and reinforcement works are the responsibility of the Road Infrastructure Agency. Representatives of the agency have inspected the site. Measures to reinforce the landslide are expected to be taken.

The deputy mayor said that the situation in Varna was calm. The rain has been prolonged but light, while the drainage grates are functioning normally. Fallen leaves had been cleared in advance so that they would not obstruct the drainage of water.

Traffic in the area remains difficult as monitoring of the landslide continues and the risk of further subsidence persists.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg