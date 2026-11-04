90% of dogs in shelters arrive after human aggression

Around 90% of the dogs that arrive at the Animal Rescue shelter have experienced some form of human abuse. The cases include deliberate aggression, being doused with dangerous substances, abandonment and being hit by cars, after which the perpetrators leave the scene. More than 100 animals are housed at the shelter.

The issue once again attracted public attention after the death of Knopa, a small Yorkshire terrier, in the Krastova Vada district of Sofia. The actions against the dog were recorded by a security camera. In connection with the case, a 43-year-old man was detained for 72 hours and charged. It is important that his guilt be established in accordance with due process.

A protest has been scheduled in front of the National Assembly, with demands for fair punishment and stricter measures against violence toward animals. The case involving Knopa also prompted a protest outside the defendant’s home after the video recording was circulated.

The shelter is home to animals with severe injuries

Among Animal Rescue’s residents is a dog named Dara. She arrived four or five months ago in critical condition, with multiple wounds across her body and her appearance completely changed. The people caring for her suspect that the animal had been doused with acid. Dara is now recovering, but the organization stresses that not all injured animals receive this chance.

Mecho has also experienced cruelty that attracted public attention some time ago. The dog is now in good health, but continues to live at the shelter.

Call for reports of abuse

Svetoslav Petrov of Animal Rescue told bTV that cases of animal abuse are increasing, according to the organization’s statistics. In his words, society often underestimates the abandonment of pets as well, which under current legislation also constitutes a form of cruelty.

“In almost 100% of cases, either the perpetrator has not been found, or has been found but got away with it, as happened with Mecho,” Svetoslav Petrov said.

He pointed to the lack of prevention and the sense of impunity as among the main reasons for the increase in cases. According to Petrov, many people do not report incidents when they witness violence against animals because they have no confidence in the institutions.

Animal Rescue urges citizens not to remain indifferent when they see an animal in distress. If it is safe to do so, witnesses can try to stop the aggression, but they should also report it to the competent authorities.

“Every one of us is someone. Our first action as human beings is to try to help ourselves, and then seek help from elsewhere,” Petrov urged.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg