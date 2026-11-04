Pekанов: Consensus reached on the 2027 Budget

A degree of consensus has been reached following intensive talks on the 2027 Budget, Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekанов said. According to him, the final parameters of the financial plan will be presented on Friday. Talks have also been held with the European Commission, but Pekанов did not provide details about the position of the European institutions and did not confirm whether additional recommendations had been made.

The budget plan is expected to set the main macroeconomic framework for the coming year. Pekанов said efforts were focused on limiting the deficit as much as possible, but warned that the accumulated problems in public finances could not be resolved within a single year.

“A degree of consensus has been reached”

As the main reasons for the financial tensions, the deputy prime minister pointed to the increase in social spending and public-sector wages over the past six years, without, in his assessment, the corresponding funding having been secured.

Social support remains a priority

Pekанов said the cabinet would maintain its policy on incomes and social support. At the same time, options for optimizing state spending are being explored.

The deputy prime minister stressed that no new commitments would be undertaken unless funding for them had been secured. Thus, the final version of the budget must simultaneously reflect the government's social commitments and the constraints facing public finances.

Preparation for the European budget as well

At the press conference, Pekанов also announced the start of Bulgaria's preparations for the European Union's next budget for the 2028–2034 period. According to a preliminary assessment, the country expects to program and plan between 15 and 20 billion euros, while the exact amount of funding has not yet been determined.

Investments will be tied to reforms. Bulgaria must prepare a National Regional Partnership Plan, which will include both investments and measures to introduce changes in individual sectors.

The priorities identified include accelerating economic growth, social cohesion, improving education and access to healthcare throughout the country. The plan is also expected to include infrastructure, energy and transport projects, as well as investments in connectivity.

The first official meeting with representatives of all ministries will take place next week. Talks with trade unions, employers' organizations and the National Association of Municipalities are scheduled for the following two weeks. The first draft of the plan is expected in the spring, but the final deadline also depends on the completion of negotiations between the member states on the overall size of the European budget.

Sources: novini.bg, bntnews.bg