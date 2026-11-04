Bozhidar Bozhanov Gives Up His Immunity Again

MP Bozhidar Bozhanov has once again given up his immunity. This was announced by National Assembly Speaker Mihaela Dotsova from the parliamentary rostrum.

On October 22, 2026, the National Assembly received a request from the acting Prosecutor General for permission to continue the criminal proceedings against Bozhanov. The case is of a general nature and is registered with the Sofia City Court. The legal qualification cited is under Article 282, paragraph 2 of the Criminal Code.

“In a letter dated October 29 this year, Member of Parliament Bozhidar Bozhanov informed the Speaker of the National Assembly that he gives his consent to the request submitted by the temporarily acting Prosecutor General of the Republic of Bulgaria,” Mihaela Dotsova announced.

The Speaker of Parliament informed the acting Prosecutor General of the MP’s consent, attaching a certified copy of Bozhanov’s letter to the notification.

MPs Resume Work

The National Assembly resumed work after a two-week recess because of the presidential election. On the first Wednesday of each month, every parliamentary group has the right to propose one item, which must be included on the agenda.

At the proposal of “Vazrazhdane,” MPs will discuss at first reading a bill on the Bulgarian language. The agenda also includes a second reading of amendments to the Renewable Energy Act, proposed by the parliamentary group of “Progressive Bulgaria.”

At the proposal of GERB-SDS, Parliament will consider a draft resolution on taking urgent measures to temporarily reduce and limit the prices of motor fuels in Bulgaria. “Democratic Bulgaria” has proposed amendments to the Health Insurance Act for first reading.

Parliament also rejected “Democratic Bulgaria’s” proposal to hear Prime Minister Rumen Radev, Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov, Chief of Defense Emil Eftimov and the director of the Military Intelligence Service, Venelin Venev. The request was related to attacks by sea drones against the container ship Contship Jet in the exclusive economic zone of the Black Sea.

Sources: dnes.bg