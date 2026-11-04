Samples show no sea pollution from ships

The samples tested show no pollution of seawater resulting from the incidents involving ships in the Black Sea. This was reported by the Black Sea Basin Directorate in Varna.

“No pollution of seawater resulting from the incidents involving ships has been established,” reads the summary of the results, cited by Bulgarian National Television.

The seawater samples near Kaliakra and Byala were taken on October 23. During on-site inspections, experts found no visible pollution or opalescence in the water.

A slight excess of the standard for nitrate nitrogen was recorded in the Byala area. The Black Sea Basin Directorate clarified that the deviation cannot be linked to the incidents involving the ships. No excesses were recorded for the other parameters tested.

Tritium results are below the method's detection limit

The results of the tritium tests on samples taken on October 9 and 14 from the sampling points in Byala, Kaliakra and Sozopol are also ready. The recorded values are below the detection limit of the method used.

The final picture is still incomplete. Results are expected from the sample taken on October 23 at the coastal sampling point in Sozopol, as well as from samples of the coastal waters near Ropotamo and Tsarevo, taken on October 26.

Data from the samples taken on October 29 at the coastal sampling points in Durankulak, Shabla, Kaliakra, Byala and Sozopol will also be published.

New sampling is scheduled for November 5

Monitoring of seawater is continuing. New sampling from the five coastal points is scheduled for November 5.

At present, the available laboratory results show no pollution linked to the shipping incidents, while the detected deviation in nitrate nitrogen near Byala has not been attributed to them.

Sources: bntnews.bg, shumenonline.bg