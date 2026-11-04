NRA finds violations in nearly 60% of dental offices in Sofia

Violations were found in nearly 60% of the medical and dental clinics and offices inspected in Sofia and the surrounding region, the National Revenue Agency announced. On November 3 alone, inspectors checked 24 facilities offering medical and dental services.

The irregularities identified included missing mandatory details on receipts, discrepancies between the cash available and the amounts recorded in the fiscal devices, incorrect reporting of sales and failure to charge VAT.

The NRA is expected to issue violation reports and impose the sanctions предусмотрed by law. At present, the agency has not disclosed the specific facilities involved or the amount of the future sanctions.

The revenue agency reminded patients to request a receipt for every payment made at a medical or dental office. “If they are refused one, they may withhold payment until they receive the fiscal receipt,” the NRA said.

Citizens can check whether the receipt has been reported through the NRA Mobile app. To do so, they need to scan the QR code on the fiscal receipt; the app is available for iOS and Android devices.

Reports of receipts not being issued, false payment documents, missing details and other tax and social security violations can be submitted by calling the NRA Information Centre at 0700 18 700 or by email.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg