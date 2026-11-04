A fox is roaming around Vazrazhdane and has killed five chickens

A fox is roaming around the Vazrazhdane district of Sofia and has killed five chickens in the yard of a nearby house over the course of two days. The animal has been spotted in several places in the neighborhood – in the park around the playground and water park, as well as near the parking lot of a large hypermarket and a bank, BNT reports.

The fox tried to enter the house where the birds are being raised in the yard. The opening through which it attempted to get in was blocked, and during its latest appearance the animal was unable to leave with its prey. The woman who lives there said that five of her chickens had died over the course of two days.

Residents of the area say that the fox appears peaceful and is not afraid of people passing nearby. So far, there have been no reports of people being attacked or of any action being taken to capture the animal.