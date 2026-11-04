Protest outside parliament over the dog killed in Krastova Vada

Citizens gathered outside the National Assembly to protest against violence against animals. The participants called for effective punishments and stricter measures against people who kill or torture animals. The demonstration was prompted by the killing of the dog Knopa.

The case of Rosie from the village of Smolsko was also discussed during the protest. The dog was trusting and had been fed by a woman from the village. Just over a month ago, Rosie gave birth to nine puppies, and on Saturday morning she was found dead in a nearby forest.

“The woman who found the dog called me and said: “Kate, Rosie has been killed.” I said: “How could she have been killed? I fed her two days ago,” Ekaterina Patyova recounted.

Metodi Dimitrov from “The Voiceless’ Band” said that the animal’s body had an entry and exit gunshot wound, as well as signs of mutilation. The perpetrator is currently unknown, and an investigation is under way. The mayor of Smolsko, Peyo Georgiev, said he expected the police to establish who was responsible.

Volunteers managed to save five of the nine puppies. They were taken to a private shelter in Vidin, and three have already been adopted. The other two are still hiding in a hole in an old house and do not come out.

“Every day, I am sent videos and photos of animals that have been killed, poisoned, beaten and burned. If we do not unite as a society and work to stop this, it will not end,” Metodi Dimitrov said.

The protesters called for active citizens and functioning institutions. Elena Teodosieva said that clear laws and punishments for cruelty against animals were needed.

“This cannot be allowed to happen. Small children go out with animals, as do elderly people; this is unacceptable,” Elena Teodosieva said.

The participants also called for charges to be brought against Dr. Nenad Tsonevski over a case in which the dog Maya was run over a year ago. This claim was made by the protesters, who said that there had been no consequences in the case so far.

Meanwhile, the Sofia District Court remanded Yordan Atanasov in custody, charging him with killing a dog in the capital’s Krastova Vada district. According to the court, the accused displayed particular cruelty, and four attacks against pets have been established in the case. The investigation is continuing, and his guilt has not been established by a final court conviction.