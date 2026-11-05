237 air ambulance missions since the beginning of 2026

A total of 237 air ambulance missions have been carried out in Bulgaria from the beginning of 2026 through October 31. In October alone, the crews of „Bulgaria Heli Med Service“ EAD carried out 33 missions, including primary and secondary interhospital flights.

„The reported results reflect the consistent development of the company's operations and its establishment as an aviation operator with an important public role,“ „Bulgaria Heli Med Service“ said.

The operator has eight helicopters

„Bulgaria Heli Med Service“ is a state-owned joint-stock company that organizes and provides air ambulance services in the country. This year, the operator is working with eight helicopters.

The number of operational bases has increased from one in 2025 to two in 2026. The plan is for their number to reach four by the end of the year, which should expand the coverage of air ambulance services.

The reported 237 missions cover the period from the beginning of the year through October 31. The data provided does not specify a breakdown between primary and interhospital missions.

Sources: dariknews.bg