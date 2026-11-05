The “Mentor” tanker is now far from Varna

The “Mentor” tanker is no longer near the Bulgarian coast after a Turkish vessel joined it during the night and towed it southward. This was reported by BNT from Varna Sea Station. The specialized maritime publication Maritime also reported on the operation.

Earlier, the tanker had been drifting in Bulgarian territorial waters, in the area of Cape Kaliakra. The vessel was supposed to be towed to the port of Constanța, but the towline broke. After that, the “Mentor” began drifting freely at sea.

There are nearly 11,000 tons of sunflower oil on board. The quantity is preliminary, and the report contains no information about any leakage of the cargo or pollution of the seawater.

The Ministry of Transport said it was monitoring the situation and maintaining coordination with all institutions involved.

“They are monitoring the situation and are coordinating with all institutions,”

was stated in connection with the ministry’s actions.

At present, the confirmed information is that the tanker is being towed south and is already far from Varna. The earlier plan to take it to Constanța was disrupted because the towline broke.