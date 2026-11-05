Nadezhda Yordanova: Those in power must take responsibility for the budget

Those in power must take responsibility for the budget and the pension reform under discussion, said Nadezhda Yordanova, chair of the parliamentary group of „Democratic Bulgaria“. She discussed the issues on NOVA’s „Hello, Bulgaria“, where she also emphasized the need for greater transparency in decision-making.

Yordanova said that society lacks a sense of justice and that the court must explain the reasoning behind its decisions. „We often criticize the prosecution, but Themis must justify its reasoning to the public,“ she said.

The budget and pension reform

According to Yordanova, by the end of November it must be clarified with the European Commission how the broad budgetary framework will be complied with. Representatives of the Ministry of Finance and the European Commission are taking part in the talks.

She stressed that Bulgaria’s fiscal policy is the responsibility of the government, not the European Commission. „Democratic Bulgaria“ has sent official questions to the EC, with the letter also addressed to European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

Yordanova called for the pension reform to be the subject of a broad public debate. In her view, a change to the pension system should not be proposed just two weeks before its adoption. „I am asking those in power where the public debate and consensus are, because this concerns our money,“ she said.

The chair of the parliamentary group of „Democratic Bulgaria“ said that those in power have the right to set policies, but must do so transparently and without misleading the public.

The dispute over the new Supreme Judicial Council

The conversation also discussed the election of members of the new Supreme Judicial Council from the parliamentary quota. Yordanova said that she did not define relations with the governing majority as a partnership. „Our partnership is with Bulgarian citizens,“ she said.

According to her, the council should include people who will make better personnel decisions and help restore confidence in the judicial system. She acknowledged that there are worthy professionals among the government’s nominees, but stressed that members of the SJC must be politically neutral.

As examples, Yordanova cited Andrey Yankulov and Emil Dechev, who served as caretaker ministers but, in her words, were not affiliated with any political party. „We are neither trading quotas nor will we stop seeking support for our nominees,“ she said.