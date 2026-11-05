Petition Calls for Measures Against Dangerous Driving Near Trapezitsa

Residents of Veliko Tarnovo and Gorna Oryahovitsa have launched a petition over dangerous traffic on the road between the two cities. They are calling for “urgent measures” on the section below Trapezitsa Hill, where traffic has been organized as one-way for two months.

Despite the restriction, dozens of drivers enter the oncoming lane every day. According to BNT, this creates a serious risk for other road users and is the reason residents of the two cities are seeking changes to the traffic organization and better enforcement on the section.

The problematic road section is located below Trapezitsa and is part of the route connecting Veliko Tarnovo with Gorna Oryahovitsa. Although traffic has been designated as one-way, drivers continue to use the lane in the opposite direction.

The petition’s initiators have not specified a particular measure they prefer, but are urging the institutions to respond because of the daily violation of the traffic organization that has been introduced. So far, no information has been reported about a specific incident caused by entering the oncoming lane.

The report does not make clear when the petition will be submitted or which institution will take responsibility for taking action.