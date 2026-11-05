After 13 violation reports and €10,000 in fines, CPC suspends the activities of a seaside holiday intermediary

The Commission for Consumer Protection (CPC) is suspending the activities of an intermediary for seaside holidays following complaints filed with the Commission concerning cancelled reservations and deposits not refunded to 19 consumers. The case was reviewed at the commissioners’ meeting on Wednesday, where it became clear that the inspections had begun after complaints were received in July and August from affected customers. They complained that they had been deceived — they had paid a deposit for a seaside holiday, but their reservations were cancelled and the money they had paid as a deposit was not refunded.

During the inspections, the CPC requested documents and written explanations from the company. The evidence collected, including payment documents and statements from the trader itself, showed that it had indeed accepted reservations and received payments for accommodation at tourist establishments. At the same time, a check in the National Tourism Register established that the company was not registered as a tour operator or travel agent. The lack of registration was also confirmed in the explanations submitted by its manager.

Thirteen reports establishing administrative violations were drawn up for carrying out travel agency activities without a registration certificate. So far, two penalty decrees have been issued, imposing property sanctions of €5,000 each — a total of €10,000.

The decision to suspend the activities is a separate measure from the sanctions imposed. It is aimed at stopping the intermediation of hotel reservations without the registration required under the Tourism Act and preventing new cases involving affected consumers.

The accommodation reservations handled were for the Bulgarian Black Sea coast.

The CPC reminds consumers to check, before paying for a holiday, whether the intermediary is registered in the National Tourism Register, to request written confirmation of the reservation and clear terms for cancellation and refunds. It is important to keep payment documents, offers and correspondence with the trader so that, in the event of a subsequent complaint, the CPC can effectively exercise its powers to assist the affected consumer.

Depending on the nature of the violation, the CPC works on the reports jointly with law enforcement authorities and other competent institutions.