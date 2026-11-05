Manager: AI is changing the labor market, businesses must prepare their people

Artificial intelligence and automation are changing the way companies operate, while preparing people remains crucial for a successful transformation. This was stated to bTV by Hristina Georgieva, director of Telus in Bulgaria and winner of the “Manager of the Year” competition.

Georgieva leads teams working in digital solutions, big data analytics and the development of artificial intelligence technologies. In her words, new tools can be useful only if they are properly integrated into work processes.

She identified critical and analytical thinking, as well as adaptability, among the most important qualities of modern teams. According to her, managers’ task is not simply to introduce new technologies, but to prepare employees for the changes and transform services in a timely manner.

Georgieva noted that during the period she has worked at the company, its services have evolved significantly. Whereas at first they relied primarily on human potential, today technology enables employees to provide higher-quality service. Information is more accessible and easier to understand, and teams are better prepared when working with clients.

“The key for us is how we manage to attract business with these additional, more complex tasks that we can perform by using and applying artificial intelligence,” said Hristina Georgieva.

The outsourcing industry is already seeing a trend toward relocating activities to destinations with lower costs. Against this backdrop, Bulgarian companies must seek growth through higher-value-added services and tasks that require qualified personnel and expert knowledge.

According to Georgieva, it is precisely the combination of complex services and artificial intelligence that can help Bulgaria and other European countries preserve their competitive positions amid global competition.

Another major challenge is the shortage of qualified specialists. Georgieva stressed that solving the problem requires joint efforts by the state, businesses and educational institutions.

She takes part in initiatives and discussions organized by business associations and related to support for Bulgarian education, as well as in programs for training leaders in the outsourcing industry. In her words, however, education is still not adapting quickly enough to the needs of the labor market.

“For us as a society, how we prepare the next generation is extremely crucial,” Georgieva said. According to her, this applies both to young people who are about to enter the workforce and to pupils and students who are only just choosing their professional path.