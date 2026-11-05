Dispute over the Closure of the Files Commission

The bill to close the Files Commission has been published for public consultation, with the intention that its functions be assumed by the State Archives Agency. The texts are expected to be submitted to the National Assembly. The proposal provoked strong reactions and tensions between representatives of the ruling parties and the opposition.

Petar Vitanov of “Progressive Bulgaria” said that the archives and the commission’s activities would be preserved, but the commissioners would be removed.

“Let’s see what comes of it,” Vitanov said.

According to him, the change does not mean erasing the archives, but rather a change in the institutional structure.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov defended the idea, claiming that the commission no longer has any real function. His comment was accompanied by an ironic assessment of the presence of former State Security officers in parliament and the executive branch.

The opposition insists on transparency

Ivaylo Mirchev of “Democratic Bulgaria” categorically opposed the closure. He said that society must have full transparency regarding the affiliation of public figures with State Security and the influence of the former security services on those in power.

Stanislav Anastasov of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms linked the proposal to the danger of concealing responsibility for the repression during the “Revival Process”. In his words, the party will work with the democratic community against the closure of the commission.

Nikolay Denkov of “We Continue the Change” gave Hungary as an example. According to him, the files were opened there, while in Bulgaria the closure of the commission could limit the ability to establish which individuals from the former secret services hold positions in the Council of Ministers, the National Assembly and parliamentary committees.

“Revival” supports the bill

“Revival” expressed support for the proposal. Tsoncho Ganev described the closure as long overdue and said that, in his view, BGN 5 million is allocated annually for the commission’s salaries and supplies. This is the MP’s estimate, which is not presented in the material as an officially confirmed budget calculation.

According to Ganev, some of the individuals whose files are being reviewed are already advanced in age or have died, and it is time to bring the issue to an end. At the same time, opponents of the bill claim that transferring the activities to the State Archives Agency could weaken the independence and public visibility of the reviews. The final decision will be made after the public consultation and parliamentary consideration of the texts have been completed.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg