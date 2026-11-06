Payment of November pensions begins today at post offices and will continue until November 20. Payments will be made according to a schedule posted at each post office, the press center of the National Social Security Institute announced.

Pensioners who receive their funds via bank transfer will receive their November pension payments on November 6.

Why payments begin on November 6

“Payment of pensions through post offices will begin today and end on November 20,” the National Social Security Institute announced.

This month, amendments to the Regulation on Pensions and Social Security Service, which came into force at the end of July 2026, are being applied. Under the rules, if the 7th or the 20th falls on a non-working day, payment begins or ends on the previous working day.

November 7 is a Saturday, which is why payments begin on November 6. The deadline for payments at post offices is November 20, which this year falls on a Friday.

National Social Security Institute payments in November

Unemployment benefits will be paid on November 16.

The schedules and dates for all payments to insured persons and pensioners have been published in the National Social Security Institute’s “Payment Calendar” section.

Sources: bta.bg