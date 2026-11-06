Road Conditions: Restrictions on Key Routes and Normal Traffic

Traffic on the country's main roads is proceeding without reports of major congestion, but several restrictions require drivers' attention. On road I-1 Kresna–Kulata, in the Sandanski area, temporary traffic arrangements have been introduced due to the replacement of cameras at kilometre 421. Between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., vehicles are travelling in both directions in the available lane, while the speed limit is 40 km/h.

“Traffic will proceed in both directions in the available lane,” the Road Infrastructure Agency said. It urged drivers to comply with the temporary signage and the instructions of traffic controllers. The section is part of the route to the Kulata border crossing, and traffic may slow down if the flow becomes heavier.

Heavy trucks are travelling through Petrohan

Due to repairs to the “Topli Dol” tunnel on the Hemus Motorway, heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes are being diverted through the Petrohan Pass in the direction from Sofia to Montana between 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. In the opposite direction, trucks will use the pass on Sunday between 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Police presence has been increased on the approaches to Petrohan.

According to the latest information from the General Directorate Border Police, traffic at all border crossings with Serbia, North Macedonia, Greece, Turkey and Romania is normal. Cars and minibuses weighing up to 3.5 tonnes are allowed to pass through Rudозем, Zlatograd, Makaza and Ivaylovgrad, while buses and cargo vehicles are also allowed through Kulata, Ilinden and Kapitan Petko Voyvoda.

The Oryahovo–Bechet and Svishtov–Zimnich ferry services have been temporarily suspended due to the low water level of the Danube River.

Conditions in the mountains

Sunny weather will prevail in the mountains. Winds will be light to moderate from the north-northwest. The expected maximum temperature is around 8 degrees at an altitude of 1,200 metres and around 1 degree at 2,000 metres. Winter conditions persist at higher elevations, with the snow cover on Mount Botev measuring 15 centimetres and the minimum temperature expected to fall to minus 6 degrees.

Fire and road safety checks

Over a 24-hour period, fire crews responded to 102 reports, extinguished 30 fires and carried out 69 rescue and assistance operations. Two people were injured in the fires.

As part of a specialised operation by the Traffic Police, 15,982 motor vehicles and 18,622 drivers and passengers were checked. A total of 4,443 penalty notices and 353 reports of administrative violations were issued. Twenty-two drivers were found to have been driving after consuming alcohol, while 15 drivers were caught after using narcotic substances or their analogues.