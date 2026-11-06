Students in Sofia Left Without Heating and Hot Water in Dormitories

Students from various universities in Sofia have been left without heating and hot water in their dormitories in Studentski Grad. In some buildings, the problem has continued for about a week, while according to Angel Stoykov, chairman of the National Representation of Student Councils, the lack of heating and hot water in some places lasted for more than a month.

In recent days, supply has gradually begun to be restored, but in some places the water is still not warm enough, while the radiators provide little heat. A student from the National Sports Academy said that there had been neither heating nor hot water in his dormitory for nearly a week.

“We are athletes, we are engaged in sports activities every day and we need at least one hot shower,” the student said.

According to him, the heating has been restored, but it remains weak.

Water Heated in Electric Kettles

Students from the University of National and World Economy have been heating water with electric kettles and immersion heaters so they can take a shower. At the same time, the use of additional heating appliances, including fan heaters, is prohibited in the dormitories because of the risk of fires.

“There is no legal solution to the situation,” a student from the University of National and World Economy commented.

He said that similar problems occur almost every year during the winter. According to him, there had been nearly a month of maintenance during the summer, when the dormitories had also been without hot water. The expectation had been that the repair work would prevent similar interruptions during the heating season.

Letter Sent to Toplofikatsiya Sofia

Angel Stoykov said that the problem had affected student dormitories throughout the area. The National Representation of Student Councils sent a letter to Toplofikatsiya Sofia requesting an urgent meeting and a resolution to the problem.

“I am having déjà vu, because about a year or two ago we again had a similar conversation about not having hot water and heating,” Stoykov said.

A student from the University of National and World Economy said that after repeated attempts, the university management had managed to contact representatives of the company. According to him, they had been assured that the heating and hot water would be fully restored by Sunday, November 8.

In a written statement to bTV, Toplofikatsiya Sofia reported a significant improvement in the parameters of heat supply in Studentski Grad and Mladost 2. The company specified that supply in Mladost 2 had already been restored everywhere, while heating was also available in a significant part of Studentski Grad.

Some students, however, are still waiting for the full restoration of normal heating and hot water in the dormitories.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg