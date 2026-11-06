Nikolay Malinov: Not Being Friends with Russia Is “Schizophrenia”

Bulgaria must restore its relations with Russia, while refusing to maintain close ties with Moscow is “some kind of schizophrenia.” This was stated by Nikolay Malinov, honorary chairman of the National Movement Russophiles, in an interview with Russia’s Channel One dedicated to the presidential election and the country’s political direction.

His comment came after Iliana Iotova’s victory in the presidential runoff. Malinov described the newly elected head of state as an experienced politician with more than 30 years of experience and said that she supports an independent foreign policy and the normalization of relations with Russia.

Claims about future policy

“For an Orthodox, Slavic country that writes in Cyrillic, not to be friends with Russia is some kind of schizophrenia,” Malinov said.

Malinov linked the election to a confrontation “between peace and war, between the mafia and progress.” According to him, Iliana Iotova and Prime Minister Rumen Radev will work to improve relations with Moscow.

“The Bulgarian prime minister and the Bulgarian president will try to build bridges with Russia,” he said.

In the interview, Malinov also said that he expected an escalation of the domestic political struggle. He suggested that the opposition could organize protests following the scenario of the “Maidan,” and that attempts were being made to bribe and blackmail MPs with the aim of breaking up the parliamentary majority. These claims were not accompanied by specific data or evidence in the interview.

Malinov also commented on the judiciary. According to him, changes may be undertaken in February or March that, in his view, will enable the governing institutions to work more calmly.

The espionage case

Nikolay Malinov stood trial on charges of espionage and disclosure of classified information. On May 14, 2026, the Sofia City Court found him not guilty on both charges.

The verdict is not final. On May 19, the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office filed an appeal against the decision and requested that it be overturned by the Sofia Court of Appeal. The next procedural step is for the appellate court to review the prosecutor’s appeal.

Malinov was sanctioned by the United States in February 2023 under the Global Magnitsky Act. In December 2025, the European Union added the International Russophiles Movement to a sanctions list over actions linked to the dissemination of destabilizing narratives in support of the Russian government.

Sources: dnes.bg, bntnews.bg, segabg.com