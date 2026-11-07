It will be predominantly sunny across most of Bulgaria on Saturday, November 7. Before noon, fog or low stratus cloud will form in the lowlands and valleys, while daytime temperatures will remain lower in areas with persistent fog.

Minimum temperatures will be between minus 4 and 1 degree, while maximum temperatures will generally range between 8 and 13 degrees. In Sofia, temperatures are expected to reach minus 1 degree in the morning and around 10 degrees during the day. In Plovdiv, temperatures will range between 3 and 11 degrees, in Varna – between 4 and 9 degrees, and in Burgas – between 5 and 10 degrees.

“It will be predominantly sunny across most of the country,” the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology said.

Winds will be light and will temporarily die down in the valleys. In the eastern regions, however, they will strengthen and come from the north-northeast.

Sunny weather will also prevail in the mountains. At an altitude of 1,200 metres, temperatures will be around minus 4 to 7 degrees, while at 2,000 metres they will be around minus 5 to 0 degrees. Temperatures on Mount Botev are expected to range between minus 7 and minus 3 degrees, and there may be some snowfall.

There will be variable cloudiness along the Black Sea coast. In Varna, the maximum temperature will reach around 9 degrees, while in Burgas it will be around 10 degrees.