EC: Bulgaria faces heightened migration pressure

Bulgaria is among the six European Union countries that the European Commission has identified as facing a significant migration situation. The assessment takes into account the cumulative impact of migration over the past five years and is part of the second annual migration management cycle.

The category including Bulgaria also comprises Czechia, Estonia, Croatia, Austria and Poland. The six countries will be able to ask the Council of the EU for a full or partial deduction of their contributions to the common solidarity fund for 2027.

What the assessment says about Bulgaria

The report covers the period from 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026. Regarding Bulgaria, the European Commission says that over the past five years, the relatively high number of registrations for temporary protection after 2022, combined with a high number of applications for international protection, has placed a burden on the system relative to the size of the country's economy and population.

The Commission also takes into account the consequences of decisions on applications for international protection. Positive decisions, as well as rejections, have created an additional burden for the system for returning people who have no right to remain in the country.

The document states: “The migration situation in the Union as a whole is improving, although further progress remains necessary.”

Three categories based on the migration situation

The European Commission divides the member states into three groups. Greece, Cyprus, Italy and Spain have been identified as countries under migration pressure. For Greece and Cyprus, the disproportionately high number of migrants arriving over the past year was taken into account, while for Italy, the large number of arrivals following sea rescue operations was considered. In Spain's case, the influx into the African enclave of Ceuta on 30 and 31 July was also taken into account.

Belgium, Czechia, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, France, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovenia and Finland have been identified as countries at risk of migration pressure.

What support the country may receive

Countries under migration pressure have access to the Solidarity Fund. Countries facing a significant migration situation, including Bulgaria, may request a full or partial deduction of their contribution, but the decision rests with the Council of the EU.

Countries at risk of migration pressure receive priority access to the EU's permanent toolkit for support in the area of migration. It includes operational, technical and financial assistance, as well as support for the return and reintegration of migrants. The assessment was presented by European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner.

Sources: bnrnews.bg