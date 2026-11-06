Konstantin Trenchev, founder of the first anti-communist trade union Podkrepa, has died

Dr. Konstantin Trenchev, founder and honorary president of the Confederation of Labour „Podkrepa“, has died. He passed away after a short illness, the trade union organization announced.

„There are individuals whose names remain inextricably linked to a particular historical era. For Bulgaria’s independent trade union movement and the democratic changes after 1989, that name is Dr. Konstantin Trenchev,“ CL „Podkrepa“ said.

Founder of the independent trade union movement

A physician by profession, public figure and dissident, Trenchev laid the foundations of CL „Podkrepa“ in 1989 – before the fall of the communist regime. The organization is considered the first independent trade union in Bulgaria, established at a time when freedom of association and independent protection of workers’ rights were severely restricted.

Because of his activities, Trenchev was subjected to repression, arrested and spent several months as a political prisoner.

Following the democratic changes, he became one of the founders of the Union of Democratic Forces and took part in the National Round Table between the ruling authorities and the opposition.

26 years at the helm of CL „Podkrepa“

Konstantin Trenchev led the trade union for 26 years. During this period, CL „Podkrepa“ built sectoral and regional structures, joined the national social dialogue and organized protests, strikes and public campaigns in defence of workers.

Trenchev also played a role in the international recognition of Bulgaria’s trade union movement. He was the first Bulgarian elected vice-president of the European Trade Union Confederation, as well as vice-president of the International Confederation of Free Trade Unions.

In 2015, he handed over the leadership to the next generation of trade union leaders and was elected honorary president of CL „Podkrepa“.

Memorial service to be held on November 9

„For the members, leaders and supporters of CL „Podkrepa“, he is much more than its founder. His name is a symbol of the courage to stand by one’s principles, the strength to defend working people and the conviction that freedom and dignity must never be subject to compromise,“ the organization wrote.

The memorial service for Dr. Konstantin Trenchev will be held on November 9 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Nedelya Cathedral in Sofia.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg