Red Card: Vazrazhdane Will Not Support the Draft Budget for 2027

The parliamentary group of Vazrazhdane will not support the draft budget for 2027. This was stated by MP Tsontcho Ganev, according to whom the financial framework continues the policies of previous governments and offers no real measures to improve the economic situation and living standards.

According to him, the draft budget does not provide for an effective fight against inflation and the rising cost of living. Ganev also stated that it does not offer sufficient support for small and medium-sized businesses and family enterprises.

The MP described the planned 5% increase in public-sector salaries as insufficient. According to him, the rise does not correspond to inflation and does not compensate for the pressure on incomes.

Criticism of New Loans and Tax Assessments

Among Vazrazhdane’s main objections is the planned increase in public debt. According to Tsontcho Ganev, the government plans to take on new loans worth nearly €13 billion next year.

He pointed out that the forecast is for total public debt to reach €47.1 billion by the end of 2027, or around 33% of gross domestic product.

Ganev also criticized the planned increase in the tax assessments of real estate. According to him, this change could lead to a higher tax burden for property owners and a significant increase in taxes in the coming years.

“This budget is more of the same – new loans, higher taxes and no real improvement in living conditions in the country,” Tsontcho Ganev said.

According to the Vazrazhdane representative, the financial framework does not offer policies to stimulate Bulgarian production and business. He stated that the parliamentary group categorically would not support the draft budget.

Discussion and Submission to Parliament Procedure to Follow

The parameters of the draft budget for 2027 were presented on November 6 at the University of National and World Economy. Discussions with the social partners will follow, along with the adoption of the draft by the Council of Ministers and its submission to the National Assembly for a final vote.

In the coming weeks, ministers are expected to present the individual parameters of the budgets for their respective sectors. According to information from BNT, the procedure from the presentation of the main parameters to the submission of the bill to Parliament usually takes around a month.

Sources: bntnews.bg