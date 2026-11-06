Peev: Developing transport connectivity between Bulgaria, Greece and Romania requires coordinated action

Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev participated via video link in the international forum “Vertical Corridor. Prospects for the Development of Transport on the Balkan Peninsula. The Role of Bulgaria, Greece and Romania”, held in Sofia.

At the opening of the event, Minister Peev stressed that developing transport connectivity along the North–South axis and overcoming infrastructure barriers require joint projects and coordinated action between Bulgaria, Greece and Romania.

“It is not enough for each country to develop infrastructure projects independently. A common vision and the implementation of joint initiatives are needed to improve connectivity in the region,” Georgi Peev said.

The minister highlighted the importance of the action plan signed by the three countries, which includes specific infrastructure projects and opportunities for European funding. Among the priorities, he pointed to the development of transport infrastructure along the North–South route and the construction of new bridges over the Danube River. There are currently only two bridges over a distance of around 300 kilometres, which is not enough, and at least two more need to be built, the transport minister noted. He said that Bulgaria would hold talks with representatives of Romania after the formation of the new Romanian government.

During the forum, Minister Peev joined from Athens, where he is holding meetings with Greek Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Christos Dimas. The main topics of the talks include developing transport connectivity between the two countries and progress on initiatives to build the vertical transport corridor between Bulgaria, Greece and Romania.

The forum was organised by the Bulgarian-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Bulgarian Aviation Industry Association and the Bilateral Chamber of Commerce Bulgaria–Romania.