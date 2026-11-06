Dimo Drenchev: Pension contributions should be returned to the National Social Security Institute instead of supporting private funds

National Assembly member Dimo Drenchev of „Vazrazhdane“ criticized the economic policy of the governing parties and outlined his party’s priorities in an interview with „Evrokom“ television.

Drenchev once again called for the mandatory contribution to the second pension pillar to be returned to the National Social Security Institute, instead of continuing to be managed by private funds. According to him, more than BGN 30 billion have been entrusted to ten private companies, which collect substantial management fees without providing sufficiently good returns for insured persons.

He stressed that „Vazrazhdane“’s proposals do not envisage taking away funds already accumulated in individual accounts, but rather changing future social security contributions.

The National Assembly member also supported taxing windfall profits, pointing to the banking and retail sectors as examples of businesses generating substantial profits. According to him, small and family-owned enterprises should be given relief, including through a higher VAT registration threshold that takes accumulated inflation into account.

Drenchev also criticized the change in the mechanism for determining the minimum wage, which, in his view, results in a lower amount compared with the previous formula. He also raised the issue of Bulgaria’s lack of economic autonomy after joining the euro area, including with regard to interest-rate policy and public debt.

„Maximum pressure on corporations and maximum care for small family businesses in Bulgaria“ – this is how Dimo Drenchev summed up „Vazrazhdane“’s economic policy.