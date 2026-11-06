Bozhanov: Those in power are lying about the second pension pillar

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Those in power are systematically and arrogantly lying about the possibility under discussion of redirecting funds from the second pension pillar to the first. This was stated by Bozhidar Bozhanov of “Democratic Bulgaria” on the Bulgarian National Television program “Panorama”. He stressed that the idea had not been implemented, but said that the mere fact it had been discussed was a serious enough issue in itself.

“The first problem is that, as it was being prepared, this was an attempt, figuratively speaking, to put money on the pensions of 5 million people. The second problem is that those in power are lying. And they are lying systematically and arrogantly,” Bozhanov said.

According to him, the opposition had been forced to present documents to prove what had been discussed by those in power. Bozhanov said that the more straightforward approach would have been for the cabinet to openly say that it had considered the measure but had subsequently made a different decision.

The letter to the European Commission

Bozhanov pointed to a letter to the European Commission dated November 2 as an important indication that the idea had been seriously considered. According to him, the communication had continued at a time when the budget procedure was already under way.

“This is an indication that if we had not come forward and issued this warning, it might have been implemented,” he said. Bozhanov added that it was good that the measure had been halted, since in his view it amounted to a “blatant mistake”.

The dispute over the deficit

During the conversation, Bozhanov also commented on the report by the Bulgarian National Audit Office. He said that the document had been expanded at the opposition’s proposal in the Budget Committee so that it would cover all types of projects and the entire period under review.

According to him, the “Donev” cabinet had submitted a budget forecasting a deficit of 6.8 percent, but Parliament subsequently adopted a budget with a deficit of 2 percent. Bozhanov pointed out that this was also the reported result at the end of the year.

He described the restriction of the deficit to 4.2 or 4.3 percent on an accrual basis, set out in the draft budget for 2027, as insufficiently ambitious. In his view, there is an opportunity to bring the deficit below 3 percent.

“A budget deficit means debt. Debt means that someone will have to repay it later, but it also means higher inflation,” Bozhanov said.

He acknowledged that international factors also affect inflation, but in his view the government’s actions regarding compensation measures were not producing sufficient results. Bozhanov pointed to the budget deficit as another key factor.

Comment on the presidential election

At the end of the conversation, Bozhanov said that, in his view, Andrey Gyurov had lost the presidential election after a campaign based on division and fear. He accused the camp of Iliana Iotova and “Progressive Bulgaria” of sending messages about war and sending Bulgarians to the front.