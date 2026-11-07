Heating and hot water restored in all student dormitories in the capital

Heating and hot water have been restored in all student dormitories within the territory of Sofia Municipality. Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev confirmed this to the Ministry of Education and Science as of 5:00 p.m.

“Heating and hot water in the student dormitories within the territory of Sofia Municipality have been restored,” reads the information provided to the Ministry of Education and Science by the Sofia mayor.

Earlier in the day, Minister of Education and Science Prof. Georgi Valchev held a meeting with Terziev because of the ongoing problems with heating and hot water in some of the dormitories. The minister insisted on urgent action so that students would have normal living conditions with the onset of the winter season.

The mayor undertook to provide updated information within the day. Several hours after the meeting, Sofia Municipality confirmed to the Ministry of Education and Science that heating and hot water had been restored in all student dormitories in the capital.

Sources: bntnews.bg