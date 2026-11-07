The Bulgarian Army Honors the Memory of Fallen Soldiers

The Bulgarian Army will honor the memory of fallen servicemen with military ceremonies and memorial services on Archangel All Souls’ Day. The central ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Military Mausoleum-Ossuary in Sofia’s Central Cemetery.

The memorial service will be conducted by the Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan of Sofia Daniil. The National Guard Unit will take part in the military ceremony commemorating servicemen who died in the wars for national liberation and unification, in peacekeeping operations, and while performing their military duty in peacetime.

Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov, Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov, senior officers from the Armed Forces, and representatives of military-patriotic unions are expected to attend the ceremony in Sofia. The Ministry of Defense said:

“Wreaths and flowers will be laid, and military honors will be rendered in memory of the fallen.”

Ceremonies Across the Country and Abroad

Memorial events will be held throughout the country with the participation of representative units from the Land Forces, the Air Force, the Navy, the Joint Special Operations Command, and the Logistics Support Command. Cadets from the Vasil Levski National Military University will also take part in the ceremonies.

Bulgarian servicemen buried outside the country will also be honored. In the Republic of North Macedonia, a delegation led by Deputy Defense Minister Katerina Gramatikova-Ivanova will participate in an official ceremony at the Bulgarian military cemetery in the village of Capari, Bitola Municipality.

In Romania, a military ceremony and memorial service will be held at the Mircea cel Bătrân International Military Cemetery near the village of Mircea Vodă, Constanța County. Wreaths will be laid there on behalf of the defense minister and the chief of defense.

Sources: bta.bg